Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

MONRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

OTCMKTS:MONRY remained flat at $$72.57 during trading hours on Monday. 141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.74. Moncler has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $80.41.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Analyst Recommendations for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

