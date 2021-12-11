Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

MONRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

OTCMKTS:MONRY remained flat at $$72.57 during trading hours on Monday. 141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.74. Moncler has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $80.41.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

