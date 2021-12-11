Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,398.33

Monks Investment Trust Plc (LON:MNKS)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,398.33 ($18.54) and traded as low as GBX 1,392 ($18.46). Monks Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,398 ($18.54), with a volume of 334,748 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,397.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,391.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 22.25 and a quick ratio of 22.25.

About Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Monks Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monks Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.