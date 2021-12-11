Monolith Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $8.75 million and approximately $963.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000538 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00040939 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.74 or 0.00211214 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

TKN is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,459,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

