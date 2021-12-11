Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Holdings Reduced by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,413 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Montauk Renewables were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNTK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 48.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 449.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Montauk Renewables stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $14.93.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

