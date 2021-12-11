Moreno Evelyn V Cuts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Moreno Evelyn V trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.2% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total value of $29,097,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total value of $94,322.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500,188 shares of company stock worth $511,637,776 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook stock opened at $329.75 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.52 and its 200 day moving average is $345.12.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.