Moreno Evelyn V Lowers Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Moreno Evelyn V trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 63,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $295.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.56%.

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.67.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

