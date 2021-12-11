Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 470 ($6.23) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 365 ($4.84) to GBX 425 ($5.64) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 403.13 ($5.35).

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

MGAM stock opened at GBX 343 ($4.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £978.82 million and a P/E ratio of 23.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 358.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 367.56. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of GBX 277 ($3.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 418.50 ($5.55).

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Clement Woon bought 9,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 389 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of £37,806.91 ($50,135.14).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.