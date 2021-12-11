Morgan Stanley Upgrades Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) to “Equal Weight”

Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mineral Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MALRY opened at $34.85 on Thursday. Mineral Resources has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $44.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

