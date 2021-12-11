Morpheus Labs Price Hits $0.0340 on Top Exchanges (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $15.51 million and $265,812.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00040048 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007007 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

MITX is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 713,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 455,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.