Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,690 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Motorola Solutions worth $48,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 65,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,200,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $264.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.16 and a fifty-two week high of $265.47.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.28%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

