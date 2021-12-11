Multiplier (BMXX) Price Hits $0.0974

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for $0.0974 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $98,611.62 and $1,535.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00056070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,052.11 or 0.08172213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00081664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,374.81 or 0.99578108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00056312 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

