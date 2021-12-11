Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Tops $0.0045 on Exchanges

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $119,856.96 and $8,847.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 106.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,653,505 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

