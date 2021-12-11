NativeCoin (N8V) Tops 1-Day Volume of $11.00

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 47.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One NativeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $365,639.33 and $11.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NativeCoin has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NativeCoin alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.87 or 0.00172803 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003096 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00023233 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $253.28 or 0.00515731 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00059704 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007219 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

N8V uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NativeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NativeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.