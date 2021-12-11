Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MGNI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist reduced their target price on Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.82.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.24. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 868.43 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $909,366.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,117,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magnite by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Magnite by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Magnite by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

