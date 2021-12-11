Nelson John Squires III Sells 6,867 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nelson John Squires III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WESCO International alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of WESCO International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $125.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.88 and a 200-day moving average of $115.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.49 and a fifty-two week high of $140.92.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in WESCO International by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,425,000 after purchasing an additional 54,855 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in WESCO International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 233,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter worth about $18,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WCC. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.