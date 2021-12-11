NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. NetApp posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $396,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,616 shares of company stock worth $2,511,288. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 1,469.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,048 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 193.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 106.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NetApp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,079,000 after buying an additional 982,858 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,960. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.78. NetApp has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $94.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

