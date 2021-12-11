NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NTGR. TheStreet downgraded NETGEAR from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded NETGEAR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $28.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.12. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $872.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.74.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NETGEAR will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $85,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $112,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,605 shares of company stock worth $572,162 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 202.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 187.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in NETGEAR during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

