New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Receives C$2.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.33.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NGD traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.82. 1,962,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,145. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.92. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.29 and a 52 week high of C$3.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$226.40 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

