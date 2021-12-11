New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,330 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $49,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BK stock opened at $56.73 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

