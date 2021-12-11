New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 253,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Trane Technologies worth $43,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,641 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $324,174,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7,892.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 584,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,690,000 after buying an additional 577,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,038,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at $36,822,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $202.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $137.08 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.08.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

