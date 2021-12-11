New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,885 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $42,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $235.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.46 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.16.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

