Newscrypto (NWC) Price Hits $0.49

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001001 BTC on exchanges. Newscrypto has a market cap of $73.08 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00057247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.97 or 0.08213449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00082106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,592.67 or 1.00079311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00056668 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002784 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars.

