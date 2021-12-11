Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.53.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NEXA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.71. The stock had a trading volume of 97,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,331. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.80). Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 25,377 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $580,000. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

