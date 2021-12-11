NFT (NFT) Reaches Market Cap of $6.10 Million

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. NFT has a total market cap of $6.10 million and approximately $36,218.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040005 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.