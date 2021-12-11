Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,376 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 81.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 18.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 7.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Zogenix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 140,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $62,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZGNX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $723.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

