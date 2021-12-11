Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SFL in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SFL in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SFL in the second quarter valued at $1,388,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SFL by 206.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 901,063 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SFL by 9.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

SFL opened at $8.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. SFL Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.90.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. SFL’s payout ratio is -74.07%.

SFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

