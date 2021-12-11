Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $95,000 Holdings in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 375.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GBIO. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,363,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,068,000 after purchasing an additional 878,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,225,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,761,000 after acquiring an additional 289,944 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 40,459.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 253,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,244,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,369,000 after acquiring an additional 131,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generation Bio stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. Generation Bio Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 3.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 16,586 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $407,849.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 28,916 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $747,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,780 shares of company stock valued at $6,530,771 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

