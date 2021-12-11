Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 9.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at $702,000. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $39.13 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $46.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 38.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

