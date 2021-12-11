Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 450 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 50.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 6.9% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 11.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 36.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

SDGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $77,659.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,298 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $36.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.73. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

