Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $547.57 Million

Analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to post $547.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Novavax posted sales of $279.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. Novavax’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.21) EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

In other news, EVP John Trizzino sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.61, for a total transaction of $1,774,338.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,224.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total value of $271,309.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,835.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,221 shares of company stock worth $47,250,797. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,249,000 after buying an additional 777,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,524,000 after buying an additional 251,437 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Novavax by 139.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after purchasing an additional 860,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novavax by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,107,000 after purchasing an additional 74,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $10.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,440,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,993,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.28. Novavax has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $331.68.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

