NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 104.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 133.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in NovoCure by 0.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVCR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.43.

NovoCure stock opened at $84.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.04 and a beta of 0.96. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. NovoCure’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

