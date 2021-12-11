Nuformix (LON:NFX) Shares Down 3.5%

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX) traded down 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02). 3,128,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 4,834,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.43 ($0.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.99 million and a PE ratio of -6.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

In other news, insider Alastair James Riddell acquired 350,000 shares of Nuformix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £3,500 ($4,641.29).

Nuformix plc, a pharmaceutical development company, develops drugs using cocrystal technology in the United Kingdom. Its lead programs include NXP001, which is used for oncology supportive care; and NXP002 for use in the treatment of fibrosis. The company is also developing NXP004, which is under the pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multiple forms of fibrosis in various human tissues.

