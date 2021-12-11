Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.37). Nurix Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($2.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $32,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $111,948. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 85.5% during the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $52.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.25.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

