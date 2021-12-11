Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Given Outperform Rating at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their outperform rating on shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$85.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$99.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$85.63.

NTR stock opened at C$89.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$51.06 billion and a PE ratio of 17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$86.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$79.47. Nutrien has a one year low of C$59.45 and a one year high of C$91.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

In related news, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total transaction of C$626,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,465,040.98.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

