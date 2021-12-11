NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NUVA. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist reduced their target price on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Shares of NUVA opened at $51.02 on Thursday. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $44.97 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -100.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 1,312.8% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 1,471.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 74,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,927,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,356,000 after buying an additional 505,367 shares during the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

