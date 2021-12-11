NVR (NYSE:NVR) Shares Gap Up to $5,671.38

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5,671.38, but opened at $5,898.42. NVR shares last traded at $5,919.90, with a volume of 18 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,359.25.

Get NVR alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5,117.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,037.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.98.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $65.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in NVR by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $1,270,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $161,129,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $431,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.