OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 4,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 146,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 101,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $113.21 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.63 and a one year high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

