OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $124.09 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $111.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

