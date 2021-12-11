OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,783 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,149 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 57,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Argus raised their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

TJX opened at $74.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The firm has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

