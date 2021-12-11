Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Marty D. Hahnfeld Sells 22,900 Shares of Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 22,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $615,781.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $23.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.03. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in OLO by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,891,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,892,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in OLO by 16.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,921,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,749,000 after purchasing an additional 568,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in OLO by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OLO by 76.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,304,000 after purchasing an additional 963,591 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in OLO by 115.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,979,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

