Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Omega Flex has increased its dividend by 69.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

OFLX traded up $3.97 on Friday, reaching $120.47. 9,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,964. Omega Flex has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $193.60. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.69 and its 200-day moving average is $145.82.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 50.23% and a net margin of 20.43%.

In other news, President Mark F. Albino sold 6,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $866,150.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark F. Albino sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $161,777.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,710 shares of company stock worth $2,737,417. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFLX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Omega Flex in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 322.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

