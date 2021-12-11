Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Gap Up to $180.93

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $180.93, but opened at $186.48. Omnicell shares last traded at $182.13, with a volume of 930 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.86.

Get Omnicell alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.77, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.80 and its 200-day moving average is $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,542,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $964,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,456,719. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 357,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,141,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Omnicell by 8.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Omnicell by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 10.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,826,000 after acquiring an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Omnicell by 2.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

About Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.