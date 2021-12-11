ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ON Semiconductor in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ON. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.84.

ON stock opened at $65.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

