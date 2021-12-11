OpenOcean (OOE) Trading Down 9.7% This Week

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $45.12 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056976 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.36 or 0.08186492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00081851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,564.46 or 0.99783366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00056411 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002783 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.