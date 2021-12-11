Oppenheimer Reaffirms Hold Rating for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

ORCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.50.

ORCL opened at $102.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.65. Oracle has a 1 year low of $59.42 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $281.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Oracle by 375.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,849,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Oracle by 564.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after buying an additional 1,735,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

