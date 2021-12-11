OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) & Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Head-To-Head Review

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares OptimizeRx and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx 4.16% 2.03% 1.89% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 11.81% 18.57% 7.58%

This table compares OptimizeRx and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx $43.31 million 23.52 -$2.21 million $0.14 409.50 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.38 billion 5.42 $170.10 million $1.53 44.13

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher revenue and earnings than OptimizeRx. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OptimizeRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.0% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for OptimizeRx and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimizeRx 0 0 5 0 3.00 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 3 7 0 0 1.70

OptimizeRx presently has a consensus price target of $92.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.47%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus price target of $65.67, suggesting a potential downside of 2.74%. Given OptimizeRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Volatility and Risk

OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers beats OptimizeRx on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support. The company was founded by David A. Harrell on November 8, 1985 and is headquartered in Rochester, MI.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc. is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service. The Ritchie Bros. Financial Services segment refers to the financial brokerage service. The Mascus segment includes online listing service. The company was founded by David Edward Ritchie in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

