Optimum Investment Advisors Has $134,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,599,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,986,890,000 after acquiring an additional 238,750 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 8.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,909,000 after acquiring an additional 320,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 10.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $75.96 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

