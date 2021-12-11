Optimum Investment Advisors Invests $117,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Optimum Investment Advisors owned 0.06% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth $2,519,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 71,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 68,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 15,598 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 6,083.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 60,839 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.56.

