Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 375 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 31.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Okta were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $825,407.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $4,781,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,776 shares of company stock valued at $20,538,809. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA opened at $223.66 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

