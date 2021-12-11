Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 7,800 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 158,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,162,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,569,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $41.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $41.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.